Jefferies Financial Group Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTC. Wedbush upgraded shares of Elastic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of ESTC traded up $14.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.05. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,335,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Elastic by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,750 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,169,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Elastic by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,687,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,555,000 after purchasing an additional 614,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 32,630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 615,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 613,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

