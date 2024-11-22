Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $106,936,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,812,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,187 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 440,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,808.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 427,246 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

