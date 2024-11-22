Jay D. Richards Sells 2,500 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in BankUnited by 145.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 202.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.