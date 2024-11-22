Jay D. Richards Sells 2,500 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BankUnited Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:BKU opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,483,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,542,000 after buying an additional 280,993 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in BankUnited by 145.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 202.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
