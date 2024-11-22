Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Jacobs Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Shares of J opened at $135.82 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

