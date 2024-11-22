Ithaka Group LLC Invests $221,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ithaka Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in American Tower by 23,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,941,000 after purchasing an additional 993,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 22,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,861,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,571,000 after purchasing an additional 464,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

AMT stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.44 and a 200 day moving average of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

