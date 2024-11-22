iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $203.84 and last traded at $203.75, with a volume of 93034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,715,000 after acquiring an additional 89,196 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

