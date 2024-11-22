iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 107074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What is a support level?
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.