iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.22 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 107074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

