iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.22 and last traded at $138.22, with a volume of 51361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average is $126.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

