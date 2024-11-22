iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $234.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $242.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

