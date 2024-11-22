iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

