iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after acquiring an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after acquiring an additional 863,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,047,000 after acquiring an additional 686,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $182.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

