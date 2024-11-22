iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,350,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,738 shares.The stock last traded at $62.54 and had previously closed at $62.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.