iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.63. 8,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 4,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIF. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $306,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

