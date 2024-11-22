iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCE – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (IBCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade USD-denominated bonds excluding those issued by financial firms. The target maturity fund will terminate in 2023 by design.
