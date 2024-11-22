iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is 49 Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.6% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

