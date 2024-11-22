iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.67 and last traded at C$19.69. Approximately 4,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.73.
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.43.
