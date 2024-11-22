IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 79.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.87 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

