Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading 7.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.49. 6,238,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 13,309,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IREN. Macquarie raised their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,319,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $13,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after buying an additional 958,494 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $9,969,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 576,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.