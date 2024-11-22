Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,360 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVCA. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 29.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 776,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,244 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 415.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 411,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 331,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCA opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

