Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.27% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 424.0% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

