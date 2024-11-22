Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,809,000 after purchasing an additional 356,196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,869,000 after purchasing an additional 120,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 476,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,073,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $105.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $82.05 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

