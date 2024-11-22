Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 48139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,496 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,730,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,437,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,380,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

