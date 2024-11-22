Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after purchasing an additional 338,494 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $505.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $382.66 and a 52 week high of $515.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

