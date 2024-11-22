Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.21 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 113902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
