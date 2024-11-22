Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.64, but opened at $39.25. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 45,707 shares changing hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

