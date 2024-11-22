Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.89.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $24.20 on Friday, hitting $654.50. The stock had a trading volume of 839,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $635.12 and a 200 day moving average of $631.23. Intuit has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 30.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 99.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

