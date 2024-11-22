Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $760.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $737.44.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $29.99 on Friday, reaching $648.71. 1,510,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,597. The firm has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $635.12 and its 200-day moving average is $631.23. Intuit has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 30.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 68,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after acquiring an additional 483,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 99.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,487,000 after buying an additional 312,212 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $184,982,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.