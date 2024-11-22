Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 68,404.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,768,000 after buying an additional 483,621 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,982,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 30.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.06.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $679.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

