Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 352 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.94. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $69.91.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $272.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,161.12. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

