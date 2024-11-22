Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 309 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AAR by 32.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in AAR by 348.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

