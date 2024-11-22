Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 196 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,344,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,867,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in FirstCash by 17.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after acquiring an additional 94,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $133.64.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,909,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

