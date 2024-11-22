Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.6 %

KKR stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

