Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $745.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $953.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,028.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $735.95 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.