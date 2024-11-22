Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,856.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 104,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,019,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $61.68.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.56 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,982. The trade was a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

