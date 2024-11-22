Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 38,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 808.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $202.23 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

