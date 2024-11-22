Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 43,481 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,481 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

