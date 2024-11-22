Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,872 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 21.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $77,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

