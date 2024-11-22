InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Stock Down 2.3 %

NSPR opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.93.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in InspireMD by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

