Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of Insmed worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Shares of INSM opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 29.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

