Insider Selling: Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN) Senior Officer Sells C$17,000.00 in Stock

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Stuart Van Der Kuur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$17,000.00.

Shares of CVE ZEN opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.77. Zentek Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$2.12.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

