Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells 22,261 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ USLM traded up $10.46 on Thursday, hitting $150.33. 170,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.18. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.