Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Sells $148,015.35 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $148,015.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,283.10. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,973,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 40.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,329,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

