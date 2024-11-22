Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 139,353 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

RCL stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.33. 168,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $239.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 411.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

