Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $621,027.92 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

