Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $621,027.92 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Roku Stock Performance
ROKU stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 2.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $108.84.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roku
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.