Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $2,082,800.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,082,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,587.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $494,400.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43.

Roblox Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after buying an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $107,491,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

