Insider Selling: QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells 8,260,183 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $291,667,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 1,219,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QDEL. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuidelOrtho

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth approximately $919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 520,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 207,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.