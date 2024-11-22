Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Major Shareholder Sells $834,486.84 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,778,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,411,300.80. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
