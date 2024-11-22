Insider Selling: NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CAO Sells $38,285.44 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $38,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lorenzo Daniel De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $126.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of NetApp by 926.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 283,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 256,028 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 502,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

