Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $377,128.48 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.92, for a total transaction of $377,128.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,087,764.48. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MDB stock opened at $314.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.54.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

