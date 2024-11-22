Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $377,128.48 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.92, for a total transaction of $377,128.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,087,764.48. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB stock opened at $314.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.54.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.