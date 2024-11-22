Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 2,279 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $15,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,825. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25.

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,724,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,723,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 218.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOBY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

